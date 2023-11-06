DC Confirmed Marvel's Hulk Is Stronger Than Superman
There's no question that Superman and the Hulk are among the strongest heroes in their own universes. However, DC Comics once confirmed the Jade Giant is stronger than the Man of Steel, with the former taking down a foe the latter could not. DC Comics makes a surprise reference to Hulk in "Doomsday Clock" (by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson, and Rob Leigh), implying he will take out the villain who killed Superman himself during the events of "The Death of Superman" (by Dan Jurgens, Roger Stern, Louise Simonson, Jerry Ordway, and Karl Kesel): Doomsday.
In "Doomsday Clock" #12, Doctor Manhattan looks into the future, revealing events that haven't happened in the DC Universe and beyond. He sees the beginning of the "Secret Crisis" in 2030, saying Superman will be thrown "into a brawl across the universe with Thor himself... and a green behemoth stronger than even Doomsday, who dies protecting Superman from these invaders." The line implies a future crossover between Marvel and DC Comics. While it remains to be seen whether the intercompany crossover happens, the mention of "a green behemoth stronger than even Doomsday" suggests Hulk is more powerful than the villain who singlehandedly took down Superman.
Thanks to his prehistoric Kryptonian physiology, Doomsday killed Superman (while dying himself) in an epic fight featuring some mammoth blows, sending the DC Universe into chaos, during "The Death of Superman." However, as the more recent comic reads, Hulk will topple Doomsday in the future, succeeding where Superman failed.
Hulk vs. Superman past matchups
The Hulk's and Superman's pure strength are largely unrivaled in their respective universes. Superman's Kryptonian physiology means he has practically no upper limit when it comes to his strength, on display when he infamously lifts 200 quintillion tons with one hand In "All-Star Superman" (by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, Jamie Grant, Phil Balsman, Travis Lanham). Meanwhile, the Hulk has razed cities and shaken entire dimensions with his rage-fueled powers.
However, when Superman has faced off against the Jade Giant, Kal-El has come out on top. In "The Incredible Hulk vs. Superman" (by Roger Stern, Steve Rude, and Al Milgrom), Superman knocks out Hulk after a tense battle, admitting the green monster was no easy defeat. In the "DC vs. Marvel" crossover (by Ron Marz, Peter David, Dan Jurgens, and Claudio Castellini), Superman, once again, is victorious.
But if the Jade Giant is stronger than Superman, how did he lose both fights against the DC hero? Unfortunately for the Hulk, his rage, his biggest strength, can also be a significant weakness. Even if he is stronger than Superman, the Man of Steel's ability to think clearly and not be blinded by anger means he can overcome Hulk's physical advantage. So, at full strength and in one's right mind, Hulk is stronger than Superman — but rarely is the rage monster in control. Still, revealing Hulk is stronger than Doomsday should have readers excited about a potential "Secret Crisis" and a reunion between the Marvel and DC heroes, which may throw a wrench in what appeared to be a previously settled debate.