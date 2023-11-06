DC Confirmed Marvel's Hulk Is Stronger Than Superman

There's no question that Superman and the Hulk are among the strongest heroes in their own universes. However, DC Comics once confirmed the Jade Giant is stronger than the Man of Steel, with the former taking down a foe the latter could not. DC Comics makes a surprise reference to Hulk in "Doomsday Clock" (by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson, and Rob Leigh), implying he will take out the villain who killed Superman himself during the events of "The Death of Superman" (by Dan Jurgens, Roger Stern, Louise Simonson, Jerry Ordway, and Karl Kesel): Doomsday.

In "Doomsday Clock" #12, Doctor Manhattan looks into the future, revealing events that haven't happened in the DC Universe and beyond. He sees the beginning of the "Secret Crisis" in 2030, saying Superman will be thrown "into a brawl across the universe with Thor himself... and a green behemoth stronger than even Doomsday, who dies protecting Superman from these invaders." The line implies a future crossover between Marvel and DC Comics. While it remains to be seen whether the intercompany crossover happens, the mention of "a green behemoth stronger than even Doomsday" suggests Hulk is more powerful than the villain who singlehandedly took down Superman.

Thanks to his prehistoric Kryptonian physiology, Doomsday killed Superman (while dying himself) in an epic fight featuring some mammoth blows, sending the DC Universe into chaos, during "The Death of Superman." However, as the more recent comic reads, Hulk will topple Doomsday in the future, succeeding where Superman failed.