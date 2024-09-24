Who Is More Powerful: Thanos Or The Hulk? There Is One Clear Winner

He might've put Banner's barbaric alter-ego down in the MCU, but in the comics, game recognizes gamma-tinted game, and even Thanos himself admits that Hulk really does outclass him in terms of muscle. In the metal-tastic series "Mech Strike: Monster Hunters," the Mad Titan was humble enough to be open about his verdant-hued adversary. Given a power upgrade and a monstrous new form thanks to Doctor Doom (who might be stronger, eviler, and an all-round better villain), Thanos thanks his then partner-in-crime for being given an eye of the Kraken, which amplifies his strength enough to ensure he can hold his own against Hulk. "My compliments, Doom!" he says to the leader of Latveria. "In the past, I have enhanced my might with cosmic energy while facing this brute, but with the Kraken's eye, I am his equal on physical strength alone."

Acknowledging these variables confirms that if it comes to a bare-knuckle brawl between two of the most imposing characters in the Marvel Universe, the Hulk simply packs more power in his punches thanks to his unrestrained rage — in the comic book universe, at least.

When it comes to Earth-616, where this world's resident super soldier looks like the Human Torch of another, the Thanos that Josh Brolin brings to life really is just a more skilled opponent than Bruce Banner's "other guy." This is mainly because the minds behind "Avengers: Infinity War" took the more educated approach of (checks notes) it being an awesome idea to level their Thanos up.