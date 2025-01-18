X-Men - Who Is Juggernaut's Brother?

The Juggernaut's brother is none other than Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, the founder of the X-Men. Born with the X-gene that marks him as a mutant — the next step in human evolution — Xavier is a brilliant geneticist and one of the world's most powerful telepaths. When his psychic abilities are amplified by his cybernetic helmet Cerebro, he can read and control virtually every mind on Earth.

Introduced in "X-Men" (vol.1) #1 in 1963, Professor X operates Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters as a safe haven for mutants to control their superpowers, and his first five students (Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Iceman, Beast, and Angel) are the original X-Men. Xavier is a pacifist dedicated to his "dream" of human-mutant co-existence, but he also has a darker side, and his manipulations and machinations have occasionally estranged him from his students. More recently, Professor X establishes the mutant nation of Krakoa alongside his longtime enemy/ally Magneto in "House of X" #1.

Professor X has been ranked among the most powerful X-Men and the greatest superheroes of all time. Patrick Stewart played Xavier for over 20 years in the live-action "X-Men" films, with James McAvoy playing a younger Xavier in four prequels, and Harry Lloyd playing another version of Xavier in the tv series "Legion." He has appeared extensively in Marvel video games, novels, and cartoons, though only a few, such as "X-Men: The Animated Series" and "X-Men: Evolution," have explored his relationship with Juggernaut.