Newcomer Maia Kealoha Cast As Lilo In Disney's Live Action Lilo & Stitch

The live-action remake train keeps on trucking over at Disney, with the studio gearing up to bring "Lilo & Stitch" to a new generation of audiences. Today, Knight Edge Media broke the news that newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast as the titular role of Lilo, with The Hollywood Reporter later confirming the casting.

The news is a very interesting one for Disney and their upcoming remake. As mentioned, Kealoha is a newcomer to the industry, so "Lilo & Stitch" will be her first role — and what a movie to start her young career with. It also shows that the fan-favorite alien film is getting a faithful adaptation, and Kealoha will make a perfectly adorable Lilo. Just look at this Instagram post. Her casting comes just a few months after Disney began their open casting call for the role back in November.

Knight Edge Media also reports that Disney planned to begin production in February on-location in Hawaii, but they've since pushed it back to allow for more work on the alien VFX.