The Ending Of Safe Explained

Superstar Jason Statham has been in his share of over-the-top action extravaganzas. You might know him from his role in cult classics like "Crank" or Sylvester Stallone's "Expendables" films. Outside of his most popular franchises, though, Statham has a number of underrated movies that audiences might be less familiar with, including the 2012 crime drama "Safe," which might be one of the best in that category.

In the film, Statham plays cage fighter Luke Wright, a man with a dark past who gets caught up in a war between the Russian mafia and the Chinese Triad. Wright has the chance to find redemption when he realizes that the two gangs are fighting over the life of a small child named Mei (Catherine Chan). Mei has been brought to America to serve the Triad in their syndicate schemes, and Wright takes it upon himself to save her from getting caught in the crossfire with the Russians — which makes him their newest target.

With a complex, intricately woven plot involving a number of different factions who all want Wright dead, "Safe" will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Through non-stop action sequences, guns-blazing shootouts, reckless car chases, and furious fist fights, the movie is punctuated by surprising twists and turns. Looking to make sense of it all? Well, strap in, because this is the ending of "Safe" explained.