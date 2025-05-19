Reality TV Shows That Got Canceled Before They Even Aired

Reality TV shows have long been the lifeblood of many TV networks and streaming services. It's easy to see why: They're often cheap to produce, and they're not reliant on big-name actor salaries to attract viewers. As such, a studio can see great success with a reality series that takes off, allowing the likes of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Survivor" to become some of the longest-running reality TV shows of all time.

Naturally, not every reality series can be a hit on the level of "Big Brother," especially considering some of the wilder ideas networks have pursued over the years. Remember the reality show "The Swan," where women deemed "ugly" received cosmetic surgery? The 2000s were a wild time. One has to assume that even bad publicity is good for the bottom line to an extent, but there are clearly some concepts too out there for even reality TV executives.

Over the years, networks have filmed reality shows too controversial to make it to air. Even after spending all that money, it was deemed a better idea to let these shows languish in entertainment purgatory than let the general public see them. These are the rare reality TV shows canceled incredibly early — and in most cases, that's probably for the best.