How The Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 Finale Teases Georgie's Future

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episodes 21 and 22 — "Guilt Boots" and "Big Decisions"

Both Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) experience major career upgrades at the end of Season 1. While Mandy manages to score a permanent position as a local weather girl, Georgie scrounges, wheels, and deals to ensure that Mcallister Auto stays in the family after Jim (Will Sasso) decides to sell the works to a conglomerate to fund his retirement.

All hope seems lost until Georgie's mom, Mary (Zoe Perry), gives him the loan he needs by putting up her house as collateral, while his fellow McAllister employee, Ruben (Jessie Prez), throws in as a partner. Suddenly, Georgie's not an employee — he's a boss. And this is a big clue as to how his future will someday wind up.

Everyone knows that Georgie will soon be Dr. Tire, and he'll own an enormous chain of tire stores that will span Texas. It's possible that Mcallister Auto is the very first brick in that sterling future waiting for him, and he's going to grow directly from here into the mogul he's destined to be. But the very name of Georgie's chain might portend trouble in the future for our titular couple.