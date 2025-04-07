Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage: Who Plays Mandy's Ex-Boyfriend Scott?

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episodes 21 and 22

Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy Cooper (Emily Osment) have already stormed many a personal battlefront during the first season of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." Figuring themselves out as parents, as spouses, and workers, with dozens of marriage-endangering stunts in between, may have provided plenty of challenges already, but the final two episodes of Season 1 will pit them against a new horror — confronting one's ex.

Mandy meets her new boss in these last few episodes, and it turns out he's Scott (Christopher Gorham), who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. And — what a shocker, considering the pattern Mandy has already established through her relationship with Georgie — she's hiding a big secret connected to their union.

Gorham, who has appeared in a multitude of dramas and sitcoms — including "Covert Affairs," where he played the loveable Augie Anderson in all five seasons –will appear twice in Season 1 of "Georgie and Mandy." Gorham also played one of Betty's (America Ferrera) boyfriends, Henry Grubstick, in "Ugly Betty." He also pops up in "Modern Family" (where he played Brad), and "2 Broke Girls" as Caroline's (Beth Behrs) boyfriend, Bobby, during Season 6. It's not clear if he'll stick around for the already greenlit second season of "Georgie and Mandy," but even if he doesn't, the ever-busy Gorham will likely be just fine.