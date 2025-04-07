Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage: Who Plays Mandy's Ex-Boyfriend Scott?
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episodes 21 and 22
Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy Cooper (Emily Osment) have already stormed many a personal battlefront during the first season of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." Figuring themselves out as parents, as spouses, and workers, with dozens of marriage-endangering stunts in between, may have provided plenty of challenges already, but the final two episodes of Season 1 will pit them against a new horror — confronting one's ex.
Mandy meets her new boss in these last few episodes, and it turns out he's Scott (Christopher Gorham), who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. And — what a shocker, considering the pattern Mandy has already established through her relationship with Georgie — she's hiding a big secret connected to their union.
Gorham, who has appeared in a multitude of dramas and sitcoms — including "Covert Affairs," where he played the loveable Augie Anderson in all five seasons –will appear twice in Season 1 of "Georgie and Mandy." Gorham also played one of Betty's (America Ferrera) boyfriends, Henry Grubstick, in "Ugly Betty." He also pops up in "Modern Family" (where he played Brad), and "2 Broke Girls" as Caroline's (Beth Behrs) boyfriend, Bobby, during Season 6. It's not clear if he'll stick around for the already greenlit second season of "Georgie and Mandy," but even if he doesn't, the ever-busy Gorham will likely be just fine.
Christopher Gorham has had quite a busy career
Christopher Gorham's definitely managed to make quite the name for himself over the years, mainly on television. Before landing work in the aforementioned sitcoms and dramas, his breakout role was on the series "Popular" as the sweet-natured Harrison John. He was Trevor O'Donnell in "Felicity," played Neil in the short-lived "Odyssey 5," and starred as the titular, technology-enhanced hero in "Jake 2.0."
He then led a string of short-lived series, ranging from the doctor dramas "Medical Investigations" and "Out of Practice" to the surreal "Harper's Island." He played the vain Bob Barnard in Netflix's dark comedy "Insatiable," a controversial show that many regret watching. He was also part of the cast of "The Lincoln Lawyer," appearing as Trevor Elliott in 10 episodes. More recently, he showed up as Alex in "NCIS: Los Angeles" and Ben in "Matlock," while also landing a role in the upcoming spy drama "Tempest," which will stream on Hulu and Disney+ sometime in 2026.
Gorham is also an accomplished voiceover artist, frequently putting words in The Flash/Barry Allen's mouth for DC's animation studio in various direct-to-streaming Justice League films. He's also voiced characters in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War." On top of that, he acted in "The Guild: The Musical" onstage. This actor definitely has one well-rounded resume, with much more to come.