Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Might Be Doomed After Episode 18's Connor And Chloe Crisis

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 18 — "TV Money"

The McAllister household takes on one more boarder in "TV Money" — and that extra pressure on the domicile's limited space might just be what pushes Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) out the door — or to divorce court.

"TV Money" sees Connor (Dougie Baldwin) quietly move his girlfriend Chloe (Kara Arena) into the McAllister's house after she tells him that her apartment's being fumigated. Soon, Connor, in a gesture that shows why he's a character fans of the show have a big problem with — says he's being suffocated by Chole's presence. He feels a lot of pressure to behave 'normally" around her, smothering his personal quirks to appear more outwardly bland. They end up fighting over the situation, which leads to the revelation that Chloe hasn't had a stable home in quite some time and was kicked out by her roommate. They reconcile, and Chloe stays.

But with Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) now hosting not only Georgie, Mandy, and CeeCee but Connor and Chloe as well, something's going to have to give. Mandy's now making better money at the TV studio, so it might be her marriage to Georgie that caves as she develops a way out of poverty. She's long wanted a life of luxury in a bigger city, while Georgie is Texas-bred and dreams of owning a ranch. Will Mandy take the newly crowded conditions at her parents' place as an excuse to move the family — or at least herself — out? The conflict she has with her folks and Georgie in "TV Money" hints she might — and that her relationship with Georgie might be doomed as a result.