Young Sheldon Season 7 Sets Up Major Storyline For Georgie And Mandy's Future

Fan-favorite couple Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister have a lot to contend with in Season 7, Episode 8 of "Young Sheldon." The newlyweds, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, return home from their honeymoon at Dollywood to total chaos. Their daughter, CeCe, is not with her designated babysitter Connie (Annie Potts) because during their absence, Connie was arrested for running the illegal gambling room. Thankfully, Connie manages to keep her grandson's name out of it when she's taken into custody, but now Georgie has no source of income to support this family. This leads the teenage dad to start searching for other career opportunities and it's clear "Young Sheldon" is setting up for his future as a successful businessman who owns a chain of tire stores.

In Episode 8, "An Ankle Monitor and A Big Plastic Crap House," Georgie promises Mandy, as well as her parents Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), that he'll work hard to find a new job and provide for his family. Before the episode is out, Georgie gets himself a part-time job bagging groceries at the supermarket. While Mandy's mom Audrey thinks this is just one more thing that shows how Georgie is not good enough for her daughter, she eventually comes around. Georgie demonstrates his strong work ethic and the power of a positive, can-do attitude, which leads her to agree with Jim's suggestion that Georgie's skills could be put to better use working for the family business. So. in the episode's final scene, Jim offers Georgie a job at — you guessed it — his tire store.