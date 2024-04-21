Young Sheldon Season 7 Sets Up Major Storyline For Georgie And Mandy's Future
Fan-favorite couple Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister have a lot to contend with in Season 7, Episode 8 of "Young Sheldon." The newlyweds, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, return home from their honeymoon at Dollywood to total chaos. Their daughter, CeCe, is not with her designated babysitter Connie (Annie Potts) because during their absence, Connie was arrested for running the illegal gambling room. Thankfully, Connie manages to keep her grandson's name out of it when she's taken into custody, but now Georgie has no source of income to support this family. This leads the teenage dad to start searching for other career opportunities and it's clear "Young Sheldon" is setting up for his future as a successful businessman who owns a chain of tire stores.
In Episode 8, "An Ankle Monitor and A Big Plastic Crap House," Georgie promises Mandy, as well as her parents Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), that he'll work hard to find a new job and provide for his family. Before the episode is out, Georgie gets himself a part-time job bagging groceries at the supermarket. While Mandy's mom Audrey thinks this is just one more thing that shows how Georgie is not good enough for her daughter, she eventually comes around. Georgie demonstrates his strong work ethic and the power of a positive, can-do attitude, which leads her to agree with Jim's suggestion that Georgie's skills could be put to better use working for the family business. So. in the episode's final scene, Jim offers Georgie a job at — you guessed it — his tire store.
Georgie will eventually become known as Dr. Tire
Ever since "Young Sheldon" revealed that Mandy's dad Jim runs a tire store, it seemed to only be a matter of time before Georgie started working there. In Season 11, Episode 23 of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reunites with his brother Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) for the first time in a decade. The episode, "The Sibling Realignment," explains that Georgie winds up enjoying huge career success and even gets a (fake) doctorate of his own when he claims the title Dr. Tire. Although Sheldon doesn't accept the illegitimate title, he's pretty miffed to see Georgie's chain of successful stores.
However, there's a big leap between that version of Georgie and Montana Jordan's character in "Young Sheldon." And until Season 7, Episode 8, it wasn't really clear how this would become his future since he's been so invested in working for his Meemaw, and hasn't shown much interest in working for Jim. Nevertheless, Georgie was very excited at the opportunity to work for his father-in-law, and this storyline will no doubt become a big part of Mandy and Georgie's life in their upcoming spin-off.