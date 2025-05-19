Why Was Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closed?

In March 2022, a new attraction opened at the Epcot area of Walt Disney World in Florida. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser offered an interactive experience that took guests out of the real world and into a galaxy far, far away. Everything about the hotel was tailor-made for "Star Wars" fans, from the decor and characters to the interactive adventure that played out across the property as if guests were truly inside the "Star Wars" universe.

Unfortunately, the hotel didn't last long, and by September 2023, Disney decided to close Galactic Starcruiser. This resulted in a huge financial loss for Disney, as the company built the structure and outfitted it just as the studio might for a "Star Wars" film. The reason the hotel closed is the same reason you see a lot of businesses shut their doors: money.

Specifically, the cost of staying in the hotel was astronomically high. That limited the clientele to a select few, as there weren't many families who could afford to drop around $6,000 for a two-night stay. That also didn't incude the price of things like alcoholic beverages, not to mention the expense of flying to Orlando. Staying at any resort isn't inexpensive, and Galactic Starcruiser quickly became too costly to operate, so Disney shut the doors. Here's what happened and what pushed Disney execs to pull the plug.