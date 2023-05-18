Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Immersive Experience Set To Shutter At Disney World

Little more than a year after Walt Disney World launched the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel — a premium, one-of-a-kind vacation experience for "Star Wars" superfans — the park is making plans to shutter the hotel, CNBC reports.

Galactic Starcruiser was an attempt to create a fully immersive experience for "Star Wars" fans. It was meant to be more than a themed hotel, something like a live-action roleplaying event that unfolded over two days with personalized storylines for every visitor. Of course, that bespoke experience was also how Disney justified an eye-watering $1,200 per-person per-day price tag for a stay at the Galactic Starcruiser. That tag included the room, experience, and dining, but anyone wanting a Yoda-themed alcoholic beverage would have to put down more credits.

The Galactic Starcruiser will make its final jump to hyperspace this September, so those willing to shell out for the closest thing to actually being in a "Star Wars" movie will want to book a stay before this fall.