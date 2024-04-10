The Forgotten Failures Of Star Wars

"Star Wars" is one of the biggest and most profitable media franchises of all time, but it's more than just movies. On top of the 14 feature films released in theaters are comics, novels, games, toys, and much more. There's a reason why George Lucas became a multi-billionaire, and it's all about "Star Wars."

Granted, when a franchise is this big, sooner or later it's going to produce a stinker or two. We're not talking about the movies that some fans absolutely despise; rather, the films, television series, games, and more that were either canceled or became outright failures. The "Star Wars" franchise launched in 1977, so there have been nearly 50 years of content, and not all of it has been as beloved as "A New Hope." Because of the franchise's longevity, the list of failures is surprisingly long.

Most of those disappointments came and went without much attention, while others stand out. For every "Star Wars Holiday Special," there are other canceled "Star Wars" projects, toys, TV series, movies, and more that could have been successful. Everything here was once part of something special from a galaxy far, far away, but they all failed in their own ways, ensuring most people either never knew about them or quickly forgot they existed.