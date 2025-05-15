One Chicago Fire Season 13 Character Exit Makes Violet's Dating History Even Worse

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 21 — "The Bad Guy"

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) has been so astronomically unlucky in love that her bad romantic moves ought to be studied. Karma might just have it out for her, or she might have made someone very mad in her past life. She managed to add another man to this unfortunate pattern by breaking up with her lawyer boyfriend, Flynn (Steven Strait), because of her unresolved feelings for Sam Carver (Jake Lockett). That's the end of Flynn, one more broken heart for Violet, and what looks to be another, as Lockett will not be appearing in the 14th season of "Chicago Fire."

Flynn and Violet had been getting along great in the wake of her break-up with Carver — instigated by her own belief that she didn't love him enough, which she only realized she did after he fell off the wagon at the encouragement of his new girlfriend Tori (Holly Hinchliffe). When Violet is offered a position at a local medical school via Flynn's recommendation, she feels railroaded. They understandably break up when he admits he feels she isn't living up to her potential. She ends up saying out loud that she loves Carver more than him — which is bad luck for Flynn, considering what's happened to the other guys in her life.