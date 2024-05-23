The Chicago Fire Season 12 Finale Is Haunted By A Dead Firehouse 51 Friend

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"

Just when you thought Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith, formerly of "FBI") and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) couldn't get any closer, something major happens to change the connection between them — for better or for worse.

Hookups have become a regular thing for these two, so when they oversleep and have to do a walk of shame in front of their colleagues, their friends find the situation almost cute. But on his way out the door of Violet's apartment, Sam spies something that upsets him — a framed picture of Violet's late former beau, Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), who died in the line of duty.

His expression suggests he's less than pleased, and considering the amount of emotion he's invested in the relationship, one can't blame him. Then he loses his temper on a call and helps deliver a beating to an abusive brother and father who have been hurting the youngest member of their household. Though even she recognizes this altruistic move for what it is, Carver's actions may still get him kicked off of Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) truck. But the worst thing happens when he and Violet confront one another at the station — even though it forces Sam to blurt out something important that changes the makeup of their union.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.