How Child Actors Star In Horror Movies Without Being Traumatized

Being a child actor is a tough job. Between having to balance work and school, dealing with abuse from scornful peers or mean-spirited "fans," or having to deal with cruel directors or stressful work conditions, it can be a difficult life. When you put a lot of pressure on a young child to always perform, that's how you end up with a hard luck story like Natalie Wood's. When you toss on traumatic subject matter for the kids to muck through — such as having to deal with stories that deal with subjects like addiction and abuse — things can be even tougher. And then there's the horror genre, where small kids can be fed into wood chippers — both figuratively and, depending on the film, perhaps even literally.

Being soaked in stage blood and asked to run around screaming might be among the toughest experiences any child actor is ever asked to go through. How on earth do they manage to get through shoots like these and come out the other side with fully intact and healthy psyches? It turns out that there are plenty of ways to make sure the children are all right, from turning the movie business into a game to talking frankly to them about what they'll witness on set and on the screen.

Here are just some of the ways child actors have survived life on a horror film set without losing their minds — and a few cautionary stories about some unfortunate kids who weren't protected as they should have been.