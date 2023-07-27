Talk To Me Review: An Unsettling Horror That'll Get You Talking

It should be highlighted that, despite a central character observing the anniversary of a deeply personal tragedy — and, of course, the specter of death looming large over the entire narrative — "Talk to Me" never becomes a simplistic exploration of grief like so many other recent films within the genre. Yes, the ghost of Mia's mother ends up factoring into the story, but it never fully grapples with the subject, either head-on or allegorically; perhaps the film's one flaw is that the director siblings don't linger on anything too long if it doesn't advance their plot forward. They're good at digging deeper under the skin of their characters in a way that doesn't hesitate to keep the narrative moving, but any weighty thematic content brought up is only afforded a surface-level exploration. Luckily, this doesn't matter too much when the side effects of the central conceit are so unnerving to see unfold, and the film's second half increasingly warps the mental states of its characters. Nobody would describe it as a horror-comedy in the same vein, but not since Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" trilogy have the spirits of the deceased had so much fun messing with the humans that have fallen into their trap.

It moves toward one of the most satisfying horror endings I've seen in a while, the neat narrative bow it wraps itself in so well-constructed it offers a brief reprieve from the sheer bleakness of it all. And yet, with this being said, "Talk to Me" isn't the unrelentingly miserable experience much of its marketing has painted it to be. The brothers' innate sense of humor frequently shines through in the screenplay, be it through the childish interactions of its teen characters, or a standout sequence in which mother Sue (Miranda Otto, the Matriarch-in-Chief of Australian cinema) tries and fails to get her children Jade (Alexandra Jensen) and Riley (Joe Bird) to confess that they're having a party when she leaves the house. Things may become suitably unsparing moments later — one of these characters becomes possessed in a manner that turns graphically violent — but the overarching experience of watching "Talk to Me" ultimately isn't. The film leads you to many dark places, but the directors are always reassuringly holding your hand through even the most extreme of these moments; there's a clear heart to it, not just unrelenting otherworldly nihilism.

"Talk to Me" is a punchy directorial debut from the Philippou brothers; deeply unsettling, ultimately devastating, but not without humor and heart. I'm excited to see what they do next.

"Talk to Me" premieres in theaters on July 28.

