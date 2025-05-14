Characters That Almost Looked Way Different

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once we've seen them come to life onscreen, it can be hard to even imagine characters turning out any other way, but the truth is, many pop culture icons were almost unrecognizable in their first incarnations. From concept art to casting, crucial components from many of our favorite films came close to looking very different.

Whether it's due to creative differences, a long development process, advancements in technology, story changes, or even test marketing results, the path of some of the most well-known characters in movie and TV history has often been a complicated one, with unexpected twists and turns and even a few happy accidents along the way. And who knows — if the final design hadn't turned out exactly the way it did, some of these instantly identifiable figures might well have been consigned to pop culture oblivion in short order. Here's a look back at what might have been.