Alien: Do Xenomorphs Have Eyes?

Of all the science fiction movies out there, few have created a monster as iconic and frightening to behold as director Ridley Scott's 1979 classic "Alien." The film's groundbreaking special effects were brought to life by visual effects pioneers Brian Johnson, Carlo Rambaldi, and other members of a team that received the film's sole Academy Award. The Alien, which is actually called a Xenomorph, is easily one of the most frightening creatures to ever grace the silver screen. However, despite its ferocity, it's lacking something.

Specifically, Xenomorphs do not have visible eyes, and the lone creature that terrorized "Alien" has no eyes at all. This is also true of the aliens' infant form, known as Facehuggers, which begs the question, 'Do Xenomorphs have eyes?' The simple answer to that question is, "No" ... but it comes with some caveats.

Xenomorphs have been a major part of popular culture for over 45 years, and a lot of creative people have worked on movies, comic books, novels, video games, and other projects featuring the creatures, each with their own unique spin. The Xenomorph in "Alien" and subsequently released movies don't have eyes, but they are able to see. Others have eyes that aren't visible to observers, so it's a bit complicated. While one filmmaker might prefer to go one way, others have kept closer to the original vision, making the general public's understanding of the Xenomorph's visual abilities a little fuzzy. Here, we'll break down how the iconic alien's form came about, why it has no visible eyes, and how it's able to see without them.