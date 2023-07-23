Who Played Chewbacca In Star Wars - And Which Animals Were Used In His Voice?

Whether or not you're a "Star Wars" fan, Chewbacca, the shaggy co-pilot and best friend of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) remains an undeniable pop culture icon. But even die-hard "Star Wars" fans may be unaware of the individuals who portrayed the Wookie and where his distinct sounds originate.

From the original "Star Wars" trilogy to the prequel entry "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," Chewbacca was played by 7-foot-3-inch actor Peter Mayhew. After portraying the Minoton in the 1977 Ray Harryhausen feature "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," Mayhew was cast as Chewbacca, a role originally meant for Darth Vader actor David Prowse. For 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," former basketball player Joonas Suotamo stepped in as a body double due to Mayhew's poor health. Starting with 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Suotamo fully took on the role, with Mayhew being credited as a consultant before his death in 2019.

"Star Wars" sound designer Ben Burtt turned to a number of real-life inspirations to craft the Wookie's sounds. Director George Lucas suggested bear noises, but Burtt added to Chewie's repertoire, saying in a vintage interview, "So in the sort of year I spent recording preliminary sounds ... I collected lots of bear sounds as well as walruses and lions and badgers and sick animals." From there, Burtt manipulated the noises to suit Chewbacca's emotional range. Chewie may have needed several actors and animal noises to bring him to life over the years, but the character himself stems from a simpler inspiration.