Who Played Chewbacca In Star Wars - And Which Animals Were Used In His Voice?
Whether or not you're a "Star Wars" fan, Chewbacca, the shaggy co-pilot and best friend of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) remains an undeniable pop culture icon. But even die-hard "Star Wars" fans may be unaware of the individuals who portrayed the Wookie and where his distinct sounds originate.
From the original "Star Wars" trilogy to the prequel entry "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," Chewbacca was played by 7-foot-3-inch actor Peter Mayhew. After portraying the Minoton in the 1977 Ray Harryhausen feature "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," Mayhew was cast as Chewbacca, a role originally meant for Darth Vader actor David Prowse. For 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," former basketball player Joonas Suotamo stepped in as a body double due to Mayhew's poor health. Starting with 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Suotamo fully took on the role, with Mayhew being credited as a consultant before his death in 2019.
"Star Wars" sound designer Ben Burtt turned to a number of real-life inspirations to craft the Wookie's sounds. Director George Lucas suggested bear noises, but Burtt added to Chewie's repertoire, saying in a vintage interview, "So in the sort of year I spent recording preliminary sounds ... I collected lots of bear sounds as well as walruses and lions and badgers and sick animals." From there, Burtt manipulated the noises to suit Chewbacca's emotional range. Chewie may have needed several actors and animal noises to bring him to life over the years, but the character himself stems from a simpler inspiration.
Chewbacca's inspiration influenced another popular George Lucas character
The image of Chewbacca riding by Han Solo's side in the Millennium Falcon is undeniably memorable. But the fantastical creation actually originates from an actual furry companion.
It's no secret that "Star Wars" was birthed from various inspirations, from ancient Roman politics to "Flash Gordon" serials. But it was George Lucas' own pooch, Indiana, who got him thinking about giving Solo a loyal confidant. During an interview for the Smithsonian's Star Wars: The Magic of Myth exhibit (via CultureSlate), Lucas shared, "I had an Alaskan Malamute when I was writing [Star Wars]. A very sweet dog, she would always sit next to me when I was writing. And when I'd drive around, she'd sit in the front seat ... Having her with me all the time inspired me to give Han Solo a sidekick who was like a big, furry dog. Not quite like a dog, but intelligent."
If the name of Lucas' dog sounds familiar, you aren't mistaken. Indiana was indeed the namesake of Harrison Ford's other Lucas-created persona, Indiana Jones, during the creation of 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The fact was referenced at the end of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," when Jones' father (Sean Connery) reveals that his son's real name is Henry Jones Jr. and that "Indiana" was the family dog's name.
The Acolyte will see Suotamo play a very different Wookie role
Since "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Joonas Suotamo has carried on the mantle of the beloved Chewbacca. Some may be aware that Suotamo is slated to be a part of the upcoming Disney + "Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte." But this time around, the actor will be portraying a very different kind of fuzzball.
In the show, which chronicles the High Republic era a century prior to the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," Suotamo is set to play Kelnacca, a legendary Wookie Jedi master. The first reveal of footage from the upcoming series at April's Star Wars Celebration event gave fans their first glimpse of the skilled Wookie in action. Even before learning of the character's special abilities, Suotamo was thrilled to learn he was playing another Wookie.
"Well, my agent asked me, 'Would you be willing to play another Wookie?' and I said, 'Yeah!'" Suotamo told Collider in an interview. The idea of playing a Jedi was icing on the cake for the performer, who continued, "When I learned that it was going to possibly be a Jedi Wookie ... I was so excited. I've always loved the Jedi, I didn't know I was going to have a chance of playing one." He also shared that, much like the prequel trilogy, the show will have plenty of Jedi, which is part of what attracted him to the project. "The Acolyte" is planned for a 2024 release.