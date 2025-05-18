How To Watch The Transformers Movies In Order

Back in 2007, "Transformers" was all the rage. After years of anticipation for the first live-action movie (produced by Steven Spielberg, no less), fans of the long-running robot franchise were finally getting to see their favorite Autobots on screen. Filled with plenty of CGI-peppered action sequences, dramatic explosions, and more lore than we know what to do with, the franchise has generated some impressive box office returns over the years. However you feel about the "Transformers" flicks — five of which were directed by Michael Bay — they're a permanent installation within pop culture that continues to find an audience.

But what order should one view these films in? Boasting seven entries in total, this franchise can be a bit confusing if you don't know where to start. Sometimes, keeping things simple is the best option, and that's certainly the case with the "Transformers" film series. Ever since that first feature in 2007, we've seen a new "Transformers" picture almost every two or three years. In fact, the only major gap is the five years between the two prequel films, which came out in 2018 and 2023. But don't let that fool you. There's no reason that you shouldn't watch the "Transformers" movies in the release order as follows:

"Transformers" (2007)

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009)

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011)

"Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014)

"Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017)

"Bumblebee" (2018)

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (2023)

With this list in mind, let's dive into just why "Transformers" is best viewed in this initial release order. Believe it or not, it's not just because of the convenience.