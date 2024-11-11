Whatever Happened To That G.I. Joe Transformers Movie?

Remember getting your favorite Transformers and G.I. Joe action figures and having them slow motion smash into one another while bouncing off your sofa cushions? Well, Paramount is on course to make that a reality, albeit by trying to unify one mega franchise and one that's struggled in cinemas. The former began with the 2007 live-action "Transformers" movie, which spawning six follow-up films, contributing to the IP's collective $5 billion if you include both the animated 1986 movie and "Transformers One." Unfortunately though, for the other much loved Hasbro property Paramount has at their disposal, it hasn't been quite as easy.

Another icon of the '80s, G.I. Joe has seen three films since 2009, with only a combined box office of $712 million. Something about the All-American Hero didn't quite land with general audiences, which is why Paramount and Hasbro dared to tease a set-up in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" for Duke and Cobra Commander to go to war with Optimus Prime and Megatron in a crossover. But how far along is this potentially massive movie, and what could it mean for both properties going forward? Well, to consider the future of the Joes and the Transformers, we need to look back at the history of both franchises to find what could be on the horizon.