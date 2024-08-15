Jesse Lee Soffer's Life After Chicago P.D. & New FBI Role, Explained

"Chicago P.D." fans may have been knocking on wood that Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead would show up to escort Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) off-screen during her final episode, but Jay doesn't show his face during those crucial last scenes. It's been two seasons since Jay has absconded from Chicago. He turns in his badge because he's incredibly disgusted by the lack of moral clarity and certainty in his job. At that, he decides that he's better off working for the military again. He ends up in Bolivia. There, he's been leading a team that's going toe-to-toe with drug pushers, taking apart cartels piece by piece. Unfortunately, Jay and Hailey's marriage also comes apart piece by piece and he divorces her in absentia.

Soffer exclusively told Variety that his choice to leave the procedural behind was driven by his desire to conquer new worlds. "Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform," he said. "I really wanted to grow and expand, and we've only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, 'You know what? It's time to take a risk.'"

What else has Soffer been up to since leaving the drama? He's been directing — he helmed two episodes of "Chicago P.D.," one during Season 10, the other during Season 11. His acting docket had been empty — at least until this spring. That was when CBS announced Soffer would replace Luke Kleintank as the head of the investigative team on "FBI: International."