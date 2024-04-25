Why Luke Kleintank Left FBI: International

"FBI: International" fans have been left stunned by the news that Luke Kleintank, who plays Scott Forrester on the drama, will not be returning to the program for its fourth season. The reason why seems to boil down to his family, though fans have already pointed out that his screentime had been lackluster going back to Season 2.

"This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life," Kleintank said in a statement reprinted by Deadline in April. He then thanked CBS, the show's cast and crew, and his fans. There's no word as to whether or not he'll continue to take on acting jobs in light of his comments, or if the globetrotting required by the "FBI" spin-off factored into his choices. There are three more episodes left in Season 3 of the drama, which will conclude its latest batch of episodes on May 21.

CBS has not released a statement regarding Forrester's fate, and it is not known for certain how he will be written off the series. But People Magazine reports that Colin Donnell will be guest-starring on the final two episodes of Season 3, as will "Meet the Parents" star Teri Polo, leaving the possibility that both will be added to the cast for Season 4. Details about both actors' roles have not been revealed at press time. "FBI: International" was renewed on April 9, giving the writers a little leeway to figure things out. And Kleintank's departure isn't the only one the show's writers have been forced to deal with during Season 3.