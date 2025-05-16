The True Story Behind Hulu's Candy Montgomery Miniseries, Explained

Just like the story portrayed on Hulu and the Max series "Love & Death," the real Candy Montgomery's story is a cautionary tale about the existential miseries that can arise from marital stagnation. While in her late 20s, Candy Montgomery moved to the population of 3,700 town of Wylie, Texas, with her electrical engineer husband Pat and their two young children.

It was a pretty good life for a 1970s housewife, especially after they made friends with another couple from the local Methodist church who had kids around the same age as their own, a couple named Betty and Allan Gore. Things seemed to be going well for the families until one fateful day in 1978 when Allan and Candy physically collided during a volleyball game. After catching a whiff of Allan's musk, she began to fantasize about the dirty little what-ifs. But instead of redirecting that energy toward a paperback Harlequin like most self-respecting 1970s housewives, Candy decided to go all in on an indecent proposal for a business-only affair.

After initially turning Candy down on account of his middle school teacher wife's latest pregnancy, Allan pulled an UNO reverse and decided to take her up on the offer. The pair planned their shenanigans meticulously, even building in a clause that they would call things off if either of them started to catch feelings. Despite their careful planning and Candy's continued close friendship with Betty, some time after Allan broke things off to work on his marriage, Betty would end up slain by Candy. Her rage-fueled 41-blow attack likely only ended when Candy was too spent to continue wielding the axe.