Why Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce Never Appeared In Cobra Kai

The Netflix mega-hit series "Cobra Kai" wrapped up in February with a big tournament win for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who turned his "The Karate Kid" rival Daniel LaRusso into a friend and co-sensei over the series' six seasons. They were two of five characters to appear in all 65 episodes of "Cobra Kai," and tried to impart the lessons they learned as youngsters to their own karate students. Throughout the series, Daniel and Johnny were joined by a steady stream of familiar faces from the four canonical "Karate Kid" movies, including in an important Season 6, Part 3 scene that used computer graphics and AI-generated audio to bring back Daniel's sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

One actor from the franchise that didn't make it to "Cobra Kai" was Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, who had her breakout performance in 1994's "The Next Karate Kid." That was the first of the four films Macchio didn't star in, perhaps because at 28, he had aged out of the role of Daniel. Swank played Julie Pearce, a young fighter who Mr. Miyagi trains in much the same way he did Daniel.

Creator Jon Hurwitz has acknowledged that "The Next Karate Kid" and Julie are part of franchise canon, but admits that showrunners couldn't even reach Swank to ask if she would like to appear on "Cobra Kai." During a Q&A session on X, creator Jon Hurwitz said he and his team tried to get Swank involved, but she didn't seem interested. "We spoke with her reps several times," he wrote, "But never actually had the opportunity to speak directly with her. At the end of the day, she wasn't interested in engaging at this time. We respect her wishes and remain huge fans."