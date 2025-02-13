Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Brings Back A Karate Kid Legend For A Much-Needed Scene

"Cobra Kai" presumably resurrected the late Pat Morita's character for Episode 13 via the same techniques used in the second part of Season 6 to bring Mr. Miyagi back. Brian Takahashi played Miyagi in scenes with Ralph Macchio. He was then overlaid with CGI imagery of Morita. "Cobra Kai" co-creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg collaborated with Morita's family and "Karate Kid" franchise creator Robert Mark Kamen to ensure the right likeness, and used a combination of digital techniques to get the character's voice down.

Why hire a younger actor instead of modeling all of it with CGI? "We just like the idea of getting a glimpse at Miyagi through Daniel's dreams because it allows us a little bit of creativity in terms of what Miyagi would look like. He didn't know Miyagi at age 30 or 40...and so it just gave us the freedom to kind of cast somebody that we felt would look like Mr Miyagi, act like Mr Miyagi," admitted series co-creator Hayden Schlossberg to TV Insider.

Still, it took awhile to finally create a digital image that everyone approved of. "Believe me, we've seen the scariest versions, the recreation, and you just go through a process where you try to bring it to that place where the audience can understand what you're going for. And we ended up feeling really happy," Schlossberg told TV Insider. Since Ralph Macchio has previously expressed interest in a Mr. Miyagi-centered prequel series and said he wanted "Cobra Kai" to explore the teacher's origin story, it was probably wise for "Cobra Kai" to lay some groundwork.