Who Plays Pastor Jeff In Young Sheldon?

"Young Sheldon," one of the best TV prequels of all time, looks back at the childhood of "The Big Bang Theory" protagonist Sheldon Cooper — played by Jim Parsons in the latter and Ian Armitage in the former. This means that the majority of the characters on "Young Sheldon" were new introductions to the "TBBT" universe, with the primary exception, of course, being members of Sheldon's family. Sheldon often spoke of his religious upbringing on "TBBT," which plays heavily into "Young Sheldon." Enter Pastor Jeff Dillard.

Pastor Jeff appears in all seven seasons of "Young Sheldon," either as a main or recurring character. He's the pastor at Sheldon's family's church, and though he's trying to get Sheldon to embrace religion and God, Pastor Jeff also tries to be a supportive figure for Sheldon on whatever journey he chooses to go on, religious or otherwise. Apart from that, he's not a generally well-liked character, and has a much less friendly relationship with the other Coopers — while some of his own personal failings manifest in negative ways over the course of the series.

As for who played Pastor Jeff on "Young Sheldon," it's comedian and actor Matt Hobby. Though "Young Sheldon" is his most substantial role thus far, Hobby has definitely appeared in several other high-profile TV shows as well as a handful of films.