Young Sheldon's Worst Character Is Officially Coming To Georgie And Mandy
Contains spoilers for future episodes of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage"
Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy Cooper's (Emily Osment) lives have been anything but tranquil during the first few episodes of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," and it looks like even the nominal peace they've already got is about to be shattered by the entrance of one Pastor Jeff Difford (Matt Hobby). Per a story posted to Emily Osment's Instagram (via ScreenRant), Hobby was on the "Georgie and Mandy" set filming recently. There's no word as to when the character will appear, but he's definitely someone who boded ill for Georgie and Mandy's marriage back on "Young Sheldon."
For a lot of fans of "Young Sheldon," Pastor Jeff became the most hated character on the program, due to his hypocrisy in dealing with the Cooper family and Georgie and Mandy's post-pregnancy wedlock in particular. While he and the sometimes unlikable Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) have an on again-off again friendship, it takes a severe beating when Pastor Jeff writes a sermon castigating Georgie for getting Mandy pregnant out of wedlock. He also forces Mary to temporarily leave her job at the church. When George Sr. (Lance Barber) dies, however, Mary desperately turns to religion in the "Young Sheldon" finale. Though fans haven't seen it happen, she and the pastor presumably become even closer over time. While that's bad news for her kids, Pastor Jeff isn't too bad of a guy — well, most of the time.
Pastor Jeff isn't all bad ... no, really
Pastor Jeff wasn't all bad as a person, of course. He and Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) develop a quasi-friendship over the course of "Young Sheldon," highlighted by their constant debates over religion. Jeff and Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) end up with a much more antagonistic relationship, highlighted by her rebellion against his sermons and ultimately her rejection of her mother's deep desire for her to be baptized. Mary's close friendship with the pastor results in friction between herself and George Sr. on several occasions, as well.
Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know where Mary's fervent belief in Christianity will lead the Cooper kids — Missy will end up an atheist and Sheldon an agnostic. Georgie's reaction to his teachings will apparently be more receptive, however, as he goes from agnostic to Christian. The seeds of his transformation may be hidden in Pastor Jeff's appearance on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," but fans will have to watch to find out.