The Most Hated Characters On Young Sheldon & The Big Bang Theory

Some people think that, by the end of "The Big Bang Theory," Howard Wolowitz has proven that he's a mature, responsible husband and father who bears no resemblance to the creepy cad they saw at the beginning of the series. Those people aren't completely in the right. Right from the beginning of the series, it's clear that Howard desperately wants to be a smooth-talking womanizer, but he's not just weird — he's invasive. He gives Penny a teddy bear as a gift that has a webcam in it. He rigs a drone to fly over the house that serves as the set for "America's Next Top Model," hoping to see a plethora of nude women. When Penny enters Sheldon and Leonard's apartment while Howard is playing with remote-control cars, he immediately drives it right under her skirt ... because there's a camera on it.

Okay. You get it. Howard is a gross, creepy piece of work at the beginning of "The Big Bang Theory." Yes, he marries Bernadette and they have two children, and yes, they seem relatively happy ... but Howard still often treats Bernadette like a mother or a housekeeper, as she points out when he refuses to do chores. Even Howard's best friend Raj isn't safe; Howard spends a sort of inordinate amount of time making fun of Raj for inoffensive stuff like liking Taylor Swift. Howard changes a lot of things in his life, but Howard doesn't change himself when all is said and done.