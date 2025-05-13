Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" doesn't hit theaters until May 23, but some critics have already seen it and are sharing their initial impressions online. There's a lot riding on this film, with Looper predicting it as potentially ending up one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025 due to the sheer amount of money it needs to make to recoup its reported $400 million budget. And, by the sound of it, audiences may need to reckon with the idea that this film may be a step down in quality compared to franchise highs like "Fallout" and "Dead Reckoning Part One."

To start with the good news, it should come as no surprise that, according to reactions coming out on X, the action scenes deliver. Jake Hamilton of ReelBlend wrote, "First time I've cried in the series. Plane sequence is one of cinema's greatest stunts. I loved it." Erik Davis of Fandango similarly praised the film's big, jaw-dropping moments, stating, "Two of my favorite all-time Mission action scenes are in this film – one plays like a horror movie and one took my breath away."

This is a common thread throughout all of the "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" reactions. Death-defying stunts are a common feature in every Tom Cruise movie, as the megastar seems determined to perpetually find new ways to put himself in danger. And given that the film is subtitled "The Final Reckoning," this could be the last "Mission: Impossible" film for a while — or at the very least the last one with Cruise, so he would want to go out with a bang. But while "Final Reckoning" apparently soars high in some aspects, there are other areas where it sounds like it may fall flat on its face.