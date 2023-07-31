How Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 Sets Up Part 2

The seventh entry in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Dead Reckoning Part One" is filled to the brim with jaw-dropping stunts, international espionage, and plot twists that will leave fans reeling with joy. In "Dead Reckoning Part One," Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) goes on a globe-trotting adventure to retrieve a key that holds the secrets to The Entity, a nefarious, sentient artificial intelligence that all the world's countries are vying to take control of. On his mission, Hunt comes across Grace (Hayley Atwell), a skillful thief, and the mysterious Gabriel (Esai Morales), who the IMF agent shares a delicate history with.

"Dead Reckoning Part One" stands out as one of the franchise's most action-packed and compelling flicks. Looper critic Dominic Griffin gave the film a 9/10 praising the action epic's stunts and new cast members, particularly highlighting Atwell and Morales' performances. The film has also received a whopping amount of kudos from the general audience, who awarded it an A CinemaScore during its opening weekend. While "Mission: Impossible" does reach new heights with "Dead Reckoning Part One," it also enters uncharted territory, as this is the first film in the franchise to be split up.

While speaking with Collider, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the story he wanted to tell with "Dead Reckoning" demanded two films. "I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than 'Fallout,'" the director said. Luckily for audiences, "Dead Reckoning Part One" does have a satisfactory conclusion, unlike most films that are split up. The film ends by teasing several narrative threads which remain unsolved, particularly those involving Grace, Gabriel, and Pom Klementieff's Paris.