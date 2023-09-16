What Happened To Orlando Brown: The Tragic Story Of A That's So Raven Star

Orlando Brown's trouble with the law began in 2007, when he was arrested for having marijuana in his vehicle. Brown claimed the car was a friend's and he didn't know about the drugs inside. He told The Houston Chronicle, "I don't want this lingering over my head. I love what I do. Why jeopardize what I built?"

However, this was only the beginning of his downward trajectory. In 2011, he had a DUI arrest and, two years later, was sentenced to 180 days behind bars after not completing a court-ordered alcohol education class. Another arrest came in 2016 after he allegedly struck his then-girlfriend and, once again, possessed drugs.

In 2018, after Brown broke into his friend's Las Vegas restaurant, his family and friends called an intervention and he went to rehab for his mental health. He also appeared on "Dr. Phil" sporting snake-like contacts and claiming that Michael Jackson was his father. The attempts of Brown's loved ones to get him help were futile, and he only stayed at the facility for a week. Soon after, he was filmed trespassing on someone's property while barefoot and carrying a box of Franzia.

December 2022 saw Brown arrested for threatening an individual with weapons. As of February 2023, he was slated to undergo an evaluation to determine if he was mentally capable of going to court and being tried for the incident.