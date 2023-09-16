What Happened To Orlando Brown: The Tragic Story Of A That's So Raven Star
Avid Disney Channel viewers who grew up in the early 2000s probably have a soft spot in their hearts for "That's So Raven." The series, which follows the high school antics of a teen psychic (Raven-Symoné) and her besties, Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) and Eddie Thomas (Orlando Brown), aired on the network from 2003 through 2007. On "That's So Raven," Eddie is oftentimes the comedic relief of the show, from his "Black Velvet" self-portrait to his impromptu rap performances. But off-screen, once the series wrapped up in 2007, the life of Brown became anything but funny.
Post-Disney, he regularly made headlines thanks to his numerous arrests for drug possession, assault, and all-around unhinged behavior, like trespassing on someone's property while barefoot and carrying a box of Franzia. Though he's made attempts to continue his career in entertainment, both as an actor and musician, the controversies surrounding Brown — including his accusations on the evils of Hollywood — have overshadowed any positive moves he's made.
Let's take a look at the tragic story of Brown and where he's at today.
Orlando Brown had numerous run-ins with the law
Orlando Brown's trouble with the law began in 2007, when he was arrested for having marijuana in his vehicle. Brown claimed the car was a friend's and he didn't know about the drugs inside. He told The Houston Chronicle, "I don't want this lingering over my head. I love what I do. Why jeopardize what I built?"
However, this was only the beginning of his downward trajectory. In 2011, he had a DUI arrest and, two years later, was sentenced to 180 days behind bars after not completing a court-ordered alcohol education class. Another arrest came in 2016 after he allegedly struck his then-girlfriend and, once again, possessed drugs.
In 2018, after Brown broke into his friend's Las Vegas restaurant, his family and friends called an intervention and he went to rehab for his mental health. He also appeared on "Dr. Phil" sporting snake-like contacts and claiming that Michael Jackson was his father. The attempts of Brown's loved ones to get him help were futile, and he only stayed at the facility for a week. Soon after, he was filmed trespassing on someone's property while barefoot and carrying a box of Franzia.
December 2022 saw Brown arrested for threatening an individual with weapons. As of February 2023, he was slated to undergo an evaluation to determine if he was mentally capable of going to court and being tried for the incident.
Orlando Brown is candid about the darkness of Hollywood
Over the years, Orlando Brown has given some candid interviews, during which he made some pretty bold claims about the entertainment industry. While speaking with UNWINEWITHTASHAK on YouTube, he went in-depth about how people looking to make it big sell their souls. He also stated his belief that former Disney Channel star Raven-Symoné is no longer herself. "It's like she's sitting right here and I can't say that it's Raven because it don't look like Raven," Brown said.
While many are chalking Brown's claims up to a mental health disorder, others aren't so quick to denounce what he's saying. In response to the interview, @GoldenVicki wrote, "One thing about humans that I detest is the way we're so quick to dismiss what someone says because he's perceived as being 'crazy.' Most 'crazy' people are highly intelligent and have been through a lot. Doesn't mean everything that comes from their mouths are delusions."
Orlando Brown hasn't completely disappeared from the screen
Orlando Brown may have faced some controversy following his tenure on "That's So Raven," but he didn't completely give up on his acting endeavors. Over the years, he has appeared in a number of projects, including "The End," "American Bad Boy," and "Straight Outta Compton."
Additionally, Brown has pursued a music career on and off, with his most recent single, "Squid Game," dropping in 2022. He also filmed a series of music videos in 2021 and 2022, which are available to view on his YouTube channel. Brown's music may not have achieved mainstream status, but his tracks resonated with his listeners, who were happy to see him in a positive light.
In response to his "One Night" video, @missyparris7683 wrote, "I find it crazy how the videos of him at his worst have circulated so many times to this very day, yet these recent videos that show clear progression and prove he's doing better, haven't ever been shared!!!" @astrology4u added, "When he is giving the tea and acting crazy, everyone is on the scene but when he is being productive.... Crickets? So proud of you Orlando, keep moving and striving for your absolute best... you are awesome!"
Hopefully, Brown can make these fans proud and stay out of the negative limelight moving forward.