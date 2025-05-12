Are Milton & Lydia From Love Is Blind Season 5 Still Together?

Netflix's "Love Is Blind" has seen a fair few couples stay together after their season ends. Some seasons are more successful than others, and it makes audiences wonder who stays together after production packs up the gold wine glasses. In Season 5, one of the couples that caught fans' attention was Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James "Milton" Johnson IV, not just for their story, but as the only couple of the season who actually got married.

Lydia and Milton connected immediately over their career paths. Milton is an engineer in the energy industry, and Lydia is a geologist, so the two bonded over their work with rocks. Their relationship seemed to get murky in the middle of the season when Lydia realized her ex-boyfriend Uche Okoroha was one of the men in the pods after recognizing his voice, and fans and Uche believed she was on the show to win him back. However, Milton and Lydia worked through this road bump, making it the altar. Though many question how "real" the show is, especially in situations like this, contestants still maintain that "Love Is Blind" is unscripted.

Milton and Lydia are the only couple from their season who are still together today. After saying "I do" in Season 5, the two stayed married, weathering the ups and downs, including being long-distance for a period of time.