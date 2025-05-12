Are Milton & Lydia From Love Is Blind Season 5 Still Together?
Netflix's "Love Is Blind" has seen a fair few couples stay together after their season ends. Some seasons are more successful than others, and it makes audiences wonder who stays together after production packs up the gold wine glasses. In Season 5, one of the couples that caught fans' attention was Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James "Milton" Johnson IV, not just for their story, but as the only couple of the season who actually got married.
Lydia and Milton connected immediately over their career paths. Milton is an engineer in the energy industry, and Lydia is a geologist, so the two bonded over their work with rocks. Their relationship seemed to get murky in the middle of the season when Lydia realized her ex-boyfriend Uche Okoroha was one of the men in the pods after recognizing his voice, and fans and Uche believed she was on the show to win him back. However, Milton and Lydia worked through this road bump, making it the altar. Though many question how "real" the show is, especially in situations like this, contestants still maintain that "Love Is Blind" is unscripted.
Milton and Lydia are the only couple from their season who are still together today. After saying "I do" in Season 5, the two stayed married, weathering the ups and downs, including being long-distance for a period of time.
Milton and Lydia did a long-distance marriage for a few months
After Season 5 of "Love Is Blind" aired, Milton had to head to Long Beach, California for work for several months at the end of 2023. This meant that their relationship was now not only in the public eye, leaving them open to backlash like other "Love Is Blinds" participants, but they were apart as the world continued to react to their on-screen story. The two made it work by taking turns traveling to the other. "Last year I ended up working on a project that had me living in California for four months and Lydia was coming every two weeks, or I was going to Texas every two weeks seeing each other, staying for a week each time," Milton said in an interview with People in 2024. "Luckily, Lydia's job has an office in Long Beach as well, so it worked out really well for us."
In addition to traveling for work, Milton went back to graduate school to earn his MBA, causing the couple to develop a new rhythm. Despite being busy with their careers, it didn't impact how they spent time with one another, even if it wasn't as much time as they'd like. "We just miss each other so much, so every second that we have together, we try to really cherish it and try to be there as much as we can for each other when we are actually in the same place," Lydia said to Entertainment Weekly. "It's so good to have him here when you come from work instead of being alone."
They live together in Houston
After their months of long-distance marriage, the couple continue to reside in Houston together, based on Lydia's Instagram. Lydia and Milton take trips together to places like Dubai, and they reunited with fellow "Love Is Blind" participants to promote the series at SXSW in 2025. While Lydia doesn't post pictures of the two of them often, and Milton only posts two or three times per year total, the photos she does share feature them together on adventures, smiling into the camera. The photos include their trips and holiday celebrations.
The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May 2024 with a trip to Fredericksburg, Texas. Lydia planned the occasion, complete with a stay in a log cabin. In an interview with People, they discussed that they hoped to continue to travel as they entered their next year of marriage, that they'd like to purchase a house, and how they continue to complement each other. "He just shows up," Lydia shared. "He's so busy, [but] he does make the time to provide me that attention and that emotional support that I need regardless of my mental state."