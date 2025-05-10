Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies You Need To Check Out

Pedro Pascal currently holds the honor of being both the internet's boyfriend and its daddy. Playing two different reluctant father figures in popular TV series, Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian" and Joel Miller in "The Last of Us," has made him a household name, building on the acclaim he'd already earned for his roles in "Narcos" and "Game of Thrones." While Pascal's biggest roles so far have been on television, he's also given memorable performances in movies ranging from "Wonder Woman 1984" to "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" to "The Wild Robot."

Expect to see a lot more of Pascal in theaters over the next few years. As of this writing, all of his confirmed upcoming acting credits are for movies rather than TV shows. These films are a mix of Disney blockbusters and A24 indies, with Pascal taking on new, sure-to-be-memorable characters as well as returning to one of his most iconic past characters. For fans sad to be seeing less of Pascal in "The Last of Us," the promise of the following movies might offer some comfort, and plenty of reason for excitement.