Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies You Need To Check Out
Pedro Pascal currently holds the honor of being both the internet's boyfriend and its daddy. Playing two different reluctant father figures in popular TV series, Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian" and Joel Miller in "The Last of Us," has made him a household name, building on the acclaim he'd already earned for his roles in "Narcos" and "Game of Thrones." While Pascal's biggest roles so far have been on television, he's also given memorable performances in movies ranging from "Wonder Woman 1984" to "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" to "The Wild Robot."
Expect to see a lot more of Pascal in theaters over the next few years. As of this writing, all of his confirmed upcoming acting credits are for movies rather than TV shows. These films are a mix of Disney blockbusters and A24 indies, with Pascal taking on new, sure-to-be-memorable characters as well as returning to one of his most iconic past characters. For fans sad to be seeing less of Pascal in "The Last of Us," the promise of the following movies might offer some comfort, and plenty of reason for excitement.
Materialists
Writer-director Celine Song is following up her critically acclaimed debut feature, "Past Lives," with another movie centering on a love triangle. Though working with a similar premise, "Materialists" looks to be a lighter romantic comedy compared to the intense drama of "Past Lives." Song's sophomore effort stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a matchmaker trying to figure out what she wants in her own love life. Will her dates with wealthy "unicorn" Harry (Pedro Pascal) lead to true love, or can her struggling ex John (Chris Evans) win back her heart?
Opening in theaters on June 13 amidst a lack of romantic comedies being made for the big screen, "Materialists" looks like it could break out as counter-programming to the action- and family-centric blockbusters dominating the summer 2025 movie season. If it's a hit, Pascal's romantic allure and charisma will be responsible for a significant chunk of its success. If any actor can make Chris Evans — Captain America himself! — seem convincingly "average" in comparison, it's the "fantastic" Mr. Pascal.
Eddington
Pedro Pascal's second A24 project this summer, "Eddington," is the latest film from Ari Aster, the director of "Hereditary," "Midsommar," and "Beau is Afraid." Moving further away from the horror genre where Aster first made his name, this dark comedy-Western hybrid follows the explosive conflicts between a liberal mayor (Pascal) and a conservative sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
Also starring Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, and Austin Butler, "Eddington" promises to be, if nothing else, one of the most provocative films of the year. More details — and certainly more discourse — about the movie's plot and political satire will emerge when it makes its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this month. The rest of us will get to see what the fuss is about when it comes to theaters on July 18.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
After the mediocre Tim Story-directed movies in 2005 and 2007, a disastrous Josh Trank reboot in 2015, and a Roger Corman schlockfest that never got released, Marvel Studios is hoping that the fourth time's the charm when it comes to cinematic incarnations of the Fantastic Four. Directed by Matt Shakman ("WandaVision"), "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" looks like it might just do the trick of giving the first superhero family a movie worthy of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's original comics.
Set outside the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity in a retro 1960s-esque world, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby plays his wife, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, who's expecting a child (therefore the "first steps" of the title), while Joseph Quinn is the new Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach lends his voice and motion-capture performance to Ben Grimm/The Thing.
With the surprisingly solid "Thunderbolts*" seeming to put the MCU on the right track creatively after the disappointment of "Captain America: Brave New World," anticipation is high for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Audiences will see how the Four fare against the threat of Galactus (Ralph Ineson) when the film hits theaters on July 25.
Avengers: Doomsday (and Avengers: Secret Wars)
Those looking forward to seeing what "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" means for the rest of MCU won't have to wait too long. Pedro Pascal and the rest of the Fantastic Four actors are confirmed to be part of the extensive cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday," in theaters May 1, 2026. Given Doctor Doom is one of the Fantastic Four's greatest foes in the comics, it's only natural the team would play a part in a Doom-centric movie — though who knows what the story is with this new version of Doom, played by former "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr.
"Avengers: Doomsday" will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" on May 7, 2027. An official cast list for "Secret Wars" has yet to be announced — and there's reason to suspect that Marvel will hold off on such announcements to avoid potential "Doomsday" spoilers — but Marvel Studios' 2024 Comic-Con panel confirmed that the Fantastic Four characters are involved, so it seems like a safe bet that Pascal's Reed Richards remains a major part of this universe going forward.
The Mandalorian and Grogu
There hasn't been a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters since "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the sequel trilogy in 2019. But the franchise will finally make its return to the big screen on May 23, 2026, with a movie about a couple of characters who fans have fallen in love with on the small screen: "The Mandalorian and Grogu."
After the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 delayed production of "The Mandalorian" Season 4, director Jon Favreau and co-writer Dave Filoni decided that, rather than continuing the Disney+ series, a theatrical film was the way forward for Pedro Pascal's masked bounty hunter Din Djarin and his adorable "baby Yoda" companion Grogu. New additions to the cast for the movie include Sigourney Weaver as a Rebel Alliance pilot and Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt's muscular gladiator son Rotta (last seen as a baby in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars").