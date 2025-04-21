The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 2's Major Character Death Explained

Stop reading right now if you haven't watched "Through the Valley," the second episode of the second season of "The Last of Us." Humongous and major spoilers lie ahead!!! Don't say we didn't warn you!!!

Anyone who played "The Last of Us Part II," the massively popular and critically adored Naughty Dog game that released in 2020 (and served as a sequel to 2013's "The Last of Us"), knew this was coming, but they might not have expected it to happen so soon. Joel Miller, the protagonist of the first game played by Pedro Pascal — and the first season of HBO's adaptation "The Last of Us," which started its run in 2023 — is dead.

In the Season 2 premiere "Future Days," we meet his future killer Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a character who's new to the series (and who kicks off the start of "The Last of Us Part II"). We learn immediately that she's hunting him — marking a difference from how she's introduced in the game, where we learn that she's hunting someone but don't actually know why — and when he saves her from a horde of infected cordyceps zombies during "Through the Valley," it becomes clear before long that no good deed goes unpunished. So why does Abby say she wants to kill Joel "slowly" when we see her in "Future Days?" Why does she torment and toy with Joel before brutally killing him with the broken shaft of a golf club? What's behind all of this rage and ruin? Well, it all goes back to the Season 1 finale "Look for the Light," when Joel shot his way through a hospital filled with rebel Fireflies and killed doctors and nurses ... one of whom happened to be Abby's father.