No Hard Feelings Review: A Melancholy Gross-Out Comedy

You may initially watch for the belly laughs, but that's not the reason why audiences have found themselves revisiting the films of Judd Apatow. It's likely that "No Hard Feelings" will be worth revisiting in the same way, proving far more satisfying as a study of two people caught in a state of arrested development than it does as a comedy. I watched "No Hard Feelings" expecting to laugh. I wasn't expecting to walk out genuinely moved.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie Barker, a cash-strapped thirty-something fighting a losing battle to keep the family home in Montauk where she now lives alone. She works shifts as an Uber driver to save up for bills, but when her car is repossessed, she finds herself more desperate than ever. This leads her to Craigslist, where she finds a dubious ad placed by two rich parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) looking for someone to date their 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) to bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. If the lucky applicant succeeds, they'll be given a car as thanks for their efforts. What could possibly go wrong?

In the opening stretch of "No Hard Feelings," I confess I wasn't entirely sold. Lawrence is a remarkable actress, but it felt like she was miscast in her passion project; the character felt not entirely dissimilar from Kaitlin Olson's Dee on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," another foul-mouthed creation who follows short-sighted plans (which, similarly, aim to utilize what she perceives as her irresistible attractiveness) in the hope of success at every possible opportunity. Part of me even wondered, during the first act, if the laughs would land harder were this age gap between the central couple extended even further. (To be fair,, that may be in part due to how ravaged by the sands of time I felt hearing teenagers repeatedly refer to the 32-year-old Lawrence as "old." What hope do those of us who don't look like glamorous Hollywood stars have, as we age less gracefully than her?)

The laughs start streaming in once she is given Feldman as an awkward sparring partner, his dry observational wit unintentionally cutting down her character's poor attempts at seduction at every turn. This proves much funnier when angled towards simple, cringe-inducing humor as the characters begin to date — the grander gross-out set pieces are mostly on the tame side of the genre. I can't imagine anybody being scandalized by, for example, a sequence where Maddie fights a gang of teenagers on the beach while completely naked, or by one of her other dates getting a part of his anatomy that isn't a finger stuck in a Chinese finger trap. It's these set pieces where the laughs dry up the most, but luckily these lazy attempts to shock –- and really, in 2023, who is going to be shocked by the sight of a Hollywood star in the nude -– become few and far between.