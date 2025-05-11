The Weirdest Facts About The MCU

When looking at every MCU movie, especially ranking them from worst to best, the creative highs and lows of the franchise are pretty clear. Across both the artistic peaks and valleys of this saga, though, one word that might not crop up so much is "weird." After all, save for "Deadpool & Wolverine's" R-rated antics, these MCU features have almost exclusively been PG-13 enterprises meant to dazzle audiences of all ages. Tentpoles created with Disney approval, the MCU's movies rarely lapse into outright bizarre territory. However, that doesn't mean the behind-the-scenes antecedents of these productions are similarly devoid of outlandish details. On the contrary, the MCU is riddled with odd facts of all shapes and sizes.

Not all of those facts materialize in the same way. Some of these peculiar flourishes are merely unexpected pieces of trivia, like which unexpected character is the only one to appear in every "Captain America" movie. Other unusual facts deal with much heavier material and specifically concern inexplicable business and creative practices that involved some of the biggest films on the planet. Still other examples are box office trends or which composers have most frequently collaborated with the MCU.

Watching the franchise's more forgettable installments like "Captain America: Brave New World," you'd be forgiven for thinking Marvel Studios' interior machinery was as bland as white bread. Delve in deeper, though, and you'll find there are weird facts found in some of the more unexpected corners of the MCU's history.