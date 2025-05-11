Strict Rules Stunt Performers Have To Follow On Set

It takes a lot of guts to hurl yourself out of a tenth-story window, even if you're covered in padding and there's a net to break your fall. Or to set yourself ablaze, even if you're covered in a flame-deterring gel and have several firefighters waiting nearby with extinguishers, prepared to put you out if things go wrong. Or to drive a car at top speed through a busy mall and crash right through a glass window to freedom.

Stunt performers have to do things like this all the time to earn a paycheck. Many of the most unbelievable stunts you see in movies are totally real, and while some actors do their own stunts, most of the time it's left to the professional doubles. In spite of the constant danger they face, stunt performers have only just begun to get accolades and professional recognition for their work: The Academy Awards will finally recognize stunt design as a valid and laudatory occupation during its 2027 ceremony.

Many in the stunt game have started to get better benefits, too, having joined hands with SAG-AFTRA and participated in the 2023 strikes in search of equal pay (stunt coordinators were the major beneficiaries of this, winning fixed residuals for shows and films on streaming platforms). But even with a renewed spotlight shining on them, stunt performers must obey a set of rules to stay safe on set. Here are the things every stunt person has to agree to do in order to perform in a Hollywood production.