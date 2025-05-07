Raegan Revord's Night Court Story Closely Mirrors Missy's Role In Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage

Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 3, Episode 18 — "A Decent Proposal"

Romance is definitely in the air during the Season 3 finale of "Night Court," and that fact is exemplified by the love story between "Sylvia Plath" (Raegan Revord, who ironically has embarked on a writing career) and "Batman" (Charlie Korman), two teenagers who run away from home and present themselves to Abby Stone's (Melissa Rauch) courtroom. Caught with fake IDs, they explain to Abby that they want to get married. Abby refuses to unite them in wedded bliss and tries to tell them about all of the horrors of being poor and married young, but they stay steadfast in their desire to be together.

This might sound incredibly familiar to fans of the "Big Bang Theory" universe, who have probably been following the story arc of Missy Cooper (also Revord) as it's developed during and after "Young Sheldon." During the first season of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," rebellious Missy runs away with Todd (Jackson Kelly), the son of the titular couple's rivals, in "Two Idiots on a Dirtbike." They take off to get married in Mexico, but Missy balks when she realizes how young and foolish Todd is.

On "Night Court," it's only when Abby gives in and agrees to marry "Sylvia" and "Batman" that "Sylvia" caves and admit that she only did this so she could convince her parents to change the terms of her curfew. The wedding is quickly called off. "Sylvia" later admits to Abby that her name is Shelby — and that "Batman's" name is actually Batman. She thanks the judge for talking her out of the wedding. The parallel between Shelby and Missy is pretty clear — and Revord admits she noticed the similarities right away.