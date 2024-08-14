What Raegan Revord Looked Like Before And After Young Sheldon

Even though "Young Sheldon" is in Raegan Revord's rearview mirror, the young actor will stay in Missy mode for a little longer. She's going to reprise her iconic character on the spin-off "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" for at least one episode — among three "Young Sheldon" actors returning to their roles. And she's planning on diversifying her career by adding the title of 'author' to her resume; Revord had been working on a fantasy novel before writing the YA romance "Rules for Fake Girlfriends," which will be released in the fall of 2025. Since she runs an online book club for teenagers called Read with Raegan, she's got plenty of experience in the genre.

Her acting career isn't slowing down either. As a matter of fact, she's begun dipping her toes into the world of project development as a producer in the industry. "I optioned a book last year and finally have the pilot done for that and we've been shopping it around. That's been a lot of fun, I would love to do more of that. Developing projects that I can produce and maybe star in if time allows," she told Unclear Magazine. She continues to express dreams and ambitions of appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or taking up a theatrical career on the Broadway stage. At the age of 16, she's got her whole life ahead of her and all the time in the world to make her dreams come true.