NCIS: Who Plays Carla Marino?

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 20 — "Nexus"

Cary Cole's Alden Parker has been doing something of a pas de deux with a Kansas City mob boss named Carla Marino during Season 22 of "NCIS." They have a long, ugly history together: Alden was the one who gave her teenage son, Jason, enough information about the family's criminal empire to make him run away in disgust with his girlfriend, April Day (Brianna Brown). The teens wound up in a motorcycle crash which killed Jason and led to April going into hiding, changing her name to Melinda, and giving birth to Carla's granddaughter, Lauren, in secret. Carla wants what's left of her family back — and she's still angry about what happened to Jason.

The Season 22 finale "Nexus" provides Carla with a major opportunity for payback when she and Alden team up to take down the head of the titular criminal organization, known as The Butcher. Unfortunately for Alden, some nasty surprises are waiting for him. It turns out Carla is actually the one running Nexus and The Butcher is a made-up figure she used as a smokescreen. She openly blames Alden for Jason's death — and claims revenge by killing Alden's father, Roman (Francis Xavier McCarthy), with a point-blank gunshot blast to the chest.

This big death in the Season 22 finale sets up the next season of "NCIS" nicely. Carla is proving to be quite the foe, and the actress behind the character is just as formidable: Rebecca De Mornay. But who is she, exactly? She became well-known for playing a vengeful widow in a hit thriller film that led to her being typecast for a while, but her filmography is actually pretty varied. Here's where you may have seen her in action before.