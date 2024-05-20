Who Plays Alden Parker's Father, Roman, On NCIS?

While "NCIS" cast members thought that the one thing that would kill the series was Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leaving, Alden Parker has proven himself as a worthy replacement. This is a testament to the talents of Gary Cole, a prolific, Emmy-nominated movie and TV veteran who entered the show as one of the most recognizable faces "NCIS" has ever seen. As such, it's no wonder that the actor portraying his father also has experience to spare.

Sometimes credited as Frank McCarthy or Francis Xavier McCarthy, Francis X. McCarthy established himself as a TV movie and miniseries specialist immediately after starting his on-screen career. Between 1979 and 1981, he appeared in no less than four TV films and three miniseries, and both types of screen entertainment have remained staples of his career for decades — as have the dozens of guest starring and recurring roles he's had on various TV shows. His prominent movie roles include Judge Daugherty in the 2018 Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic "On the Basis of Sex" and Boots in "Interstellar."

For more information on the many talented actors who have been featured on the show, be sure to check out other actors you forgot guest-starred on "NCIS" and Looper's exclusive survey of the fans' favorite "NCIS" cameo.