What Happened To The Alaskan Bush People?

Honest people living their lives out in the wilderness, forging their own livelihoods by their own hands: that's the image the Brown family portrayed in Discovery's long-running series "Alaskan Bush People." While the clan may have been trying to scrape up a life off the grid, the reality of it was that they were surrounded by TV cameras for a decade. A little bit of that Hollywood life seemed to rub off on the kids, who have reacted to being reality show stars in a number of unusual ways — some of them more uniquely than others.

Over time, the Browns have done everything from embracing the limelight to hacking out their own careers as influencers to avoiding the spotlight altogether. The last season of the series aired in 2022, but its status has remained up in the air since. What is the Brown family doing now? What are the children up to? What sort of tragedies have they faced — and will "Alaskan Bush People" ever be back for another season? Here's what we know about what's happened to each member of the Brown family.