I Know What You Did Last Summer 3 - Everything You Need To Know

In the fall of 1997, you'd have been hard-pressed to find a movie as well-loved as the summery slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Set largely in an idyllic seaside town, the film follows a group of four high school friends — era icons Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar — whose lives are turned upside down when one night of partying leads to a tragic accident, and a fateful pact to keep the resulting crime a secret. One year later, they're stunned to receive anonymous notes proclaiming the titular phrase and are soon stalked by a masked, fish-hook-wielding killer.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" is based on Lois Duncan's beloved young adult thriller of the same name, with "Scream" mastermind Kevin Williamson adapting the tale for the screen. The film boasted box office success similar to "Scream," with the sequel "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" arriving just over a year after the original's release. A third, straight-to-video offering was released in 2006 and Amazon attempted to reboot the story via a streaming series in 2021.

However, it seems Hollywood is not done with "I Know What You Did Last Summer" just yet. As Deadline has reported, a new film is now in the works at Sony Pictures Entertainment to carry on the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise. Here's everything you need to know.