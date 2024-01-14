Whatever Happened To Katherine Heigl?

Katherine Heigl may largely be associated with her years portraying Dr. Izzie Stevens on "Grey's Anatomy" — and the controversy that ensued upon her exit in 2010 — but the actress' work on television and in film goes far beyond the fictional Seattle-based hospital setting.

Before stepping into the shoes of the attending surgical oncologist, Heigl made a solid name for herself in the industry thanks to roles in films such as "My Father the Hero" and "Bride of Chucky," and series including "Roswell." However, it wasn't until "Grey's Anatomy" that Heigl was truly catapulted into the limelight.

Following her abrupt "Grey's Anatomy" departure and tension with creator Shonda Rhimes, Heigl found herself being labeled as difficult to work with in Hollywood, and her career hasn't been the easiest. Still, she managed to come out on the other side, taking on a slew of rom-com roles, landing a gig on her favorite show "Suits" and helping bring to life the realistic friendship between Tully Hart (Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) on acclaimed Netflix show "Firefly Lane."

Read on to learn what happened to Heigl during her "Grey's Anatomy" tenure and beyond.