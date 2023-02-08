Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur's Voice Actors Explain What Makes The New Marvel Animated Series So Unique

As far as Fred Tatasciore's character, Devil Dinosaur, is concerned, the voice actor recalled how happy he was to read a script about a creature who had a bit more to him than just a giant roar.

"I get to be able to be something that I always play — a lot of very scary, big creatures," Tatasciore said, "but this creature has such a heart, and deep down inside, he's really a 10-ton dog who loves her, loves hot dogs, and would do anything for her and [her friend] Casey. He wants to protect the Lower East Side and prefers where he is because she brought him in with love and learned his language. From an artistic point of view, I loved speaking a language that we could make up together. That was very appealing to me."

While "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" exists for the time being in Marvel's animated world, Diamond White said she'd reprise the role in a heartbeat in a live-action setting in the MCU if the opportunity presented itself.

"I would love to tackle Moon Girl," White said. "I don't know if she's going to be in the whole [Marvel] Cinematic Universe, but I would love to play her."

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres Friday, February 10 on The Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.