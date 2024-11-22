Are Joey And Kelsey From The Bachelor Still Together Or Did They Break Up?

As of this writing, Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei remain an engaged couple. Kelsey has moved to Los Angeles with Joey while he appears as a contestant on Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" and apparently pursues other entertainment industry opportunities. But for all their happiness, they've had to endure their share of rumors even as their engagement has steadily moved along.

Many of those rumors have popped up thanks to Joey's stint as a "Dancing with the Stars" contestant. Kelsey had to dispel rumors that Joey was cheating on her with his married-mom pro-partner, Jenna Johnson. Posting on her TikTok, Kelsey sarcastically noted, "So many people are like, 'Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?' And honestly, I don't know, maybe because it's her job. Maybe because she's a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance. I don't know, that's my understanding of it."

Rumors of a breakup also spread thanks to an Instagram story she posted during the 2024 United States Presidential Election, in which she encouraged her subscribers to vote. "And now we all cross our fingers and wait.. and maybe have a glass of wine .. or the whole bottle," her message said. Anderson later posted an image of her ring finger, showing her engagement ring and reassuring fans that everything was well between herself and Graziadei. Of course, only time will tell if they make it down the aisle before one of them ends up on "The Golden Bachelor."

