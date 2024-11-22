Are Joey And Kelsey From The Bachelor Still Together Or Did They Break Up?
Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei have the kind of fun, snappy chemistry that reality show producers dream of, and during Season 28 of "The Bachelor," it quickly became a foregone conclusion that they were going to get together. Now it seems that the twosome are publicly balancing their engagement while delving into other entertainment endeavors. Their social media keeps their fans abreast of what's going on in their lives, for better or for worse — though it's usually for the better.
But is their love story a forever romance? Are the tennis teacher and the junior project manager still a thing? How did they manage to fall in love in the first place, and how did their romantic and playful ride during their season of "The Bachelor" unfold? Be mystified no longer as we pull back the curtain and explain just how these two got together — and if they're still in a romantic relationship or not.
Who are The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson
Joey Graziadei is a Pittsburgh native who holds a degree in communication and media studies from West Chester University. Before he auditioned to become "The Bachelor," he was teaching tennis in Hawaii, where he also put in time as an Ike Kuluz ambassador at The Club at Kukuiʻula. Graziadei has two sisters named Ellie and Carly, and is a product of divorce; soon after his parents' marriage ended, his father came out as gay.
Kelsey Anderson is a military brat who grew up on an Air Force base in Germany. She moved to New Orleans as an adult, though she stays in close contact with her family. While she loved living in New Orleans, she was obviously willing and able to trot the globe looking for love. She said that she loved making homemade gifts for her boyfriends, and her stated dream at the time "The Bachelor" started filming was to create her own nonprofit organization.
Joey and Kelsey made The Bachelor feel like a steamy rom-com
Pretty much from their first meeting, the heat between Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei was pretty obvious. Anderson, in competition with 31 other women, went around the world at Joey's side, and to fans of the show, it quickly became pretty clear that she was going to outlast them all. The pair instantly bonded during a pool party at the Bachelor mansion, and from that moment it seemed to be a matter of time before he was going to end up on bended knee. From Malta to Marbella to Montreal, the group thinned, and Kelsey and Joey got ever closer.
They didn't have a solo date until Week 5 (unlike many dates on "The Bachelor," we actually see them eating during it), but, by then, their connection was on lock. During their second solo date, the couple kissed against trees and again after jumping into a chilly Canadian lake in Jasper. Next, he met her parents, and soon enough it was fantasy suite night. Their romance was loaded with PDA, and their chemistry had lots of "The Bachelor" fans comparing their story to a romantic comedy.
Joey and Kelsey became The Bachelor's 'spoiler' couple
For many fans of "The Bachelor," Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson's ending up together was a foregone conclusion. It was impossible for the other women in the house to ignore the chemistry between the twosome. How obvious was it? Well, the way to romance between the couple was cleared when Daisy Kent, the only real competition Kelsey ever had for Joey's heart, dropped out of the contest after realizing how deep the love between the two ran during the competition's second-to-last week. That's a solid demonstration of how wrapped up in one another Kelsey and Joey had become.
When the proposal finally happened, it was basically a predestined conclusion. That didn't mean that the suspense wasn't real, but a lot of fans saw it coming — and welcomed it. Though some fan sites tried to spread false rumors that Daisy had won the ring, when Kelsey and Joey got engaged, no one was truly shocked.
Joey and Kelsey got engaged on The Bachelor - but are they still together?
As of this writing, Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei remain an engaged couple. Kelsey has moved to Los Angeles with Joey while he appears as a contestant on Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" and apparently pursues other entertainment industry opportunities. But for all their happiness, they've had to endure their share of rumors even as their engagement has steadily moved along.
Many of those rumors have popped up thanks to Joey's stint as a "Dancing with the Stars" contestant. Kelsey had to dispel rumors that Joey was cheating on her with his married-mom pro-partner, Jenna Johnson. Posting on her TikTok, Kelsey sarcastically noted, "So many people are like, 'Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?' And honestly, I don't know, maybe because it's her job. Maybe because she's a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance. I don't know, that's my understanding of it."
Rumors of a breakup also spread thanks to an Instagram story she posted during the 2024 United States Presidential Election, in which she encouraged her subscribers to vote. "And now we all cross our fingers and wait.. and maybe have a glass of wine .. or the whole bottle," her message said. Anderson later posted an image of her ring finger, showing her engagement ring and reassuring fans that everything was well between herself and Graziadei. Of course, only time will tell if they make it down the aisle before one of them ends up on "The Golden Bachelor."
