Brightburn 2: James Gunn Reveals The Real Reason The Sequel May Never Happen

"Brightburn" was a moderately successful horror knock-off of the superhero genre, with the titular characters being a murderous version of Superman. It was an ideal horror movie for fans of "The Boys" to watch, grossing $33 million against a $6 million budget, so the idea of a sequel to capitalize on that success wouldn't be unheard of. Unfortunately, any plans for "Brightburn 2" seem deader than most of the characters from the first movie.

In a post on Threads, James Gunn, who produced "Brightburn," was asked about the future of the prospective franchise. He responded, "I mean we talked about it early on. But the rights are all f***ed up (I only own half) so it's unlikely that it will ever happen." The last report of "Brightburn 2" kickstarted rumors the sequel script would be written by AI, but Gunn quickly debunked that. AI or not, the report suggested there were plans for a follow-up at some point, but the latest development suggests it would be too complicated to come to fruition.

While Gunn owns half of the rights, it's unclear who owns the other half (or if it's divided even further). One could surmise the other half would belong to the production company, The H Collective. It worked on the first film and subsequently launched H3 Entertainment, which mentioned bringing AI into various projects. Regardless of what's going on with the rights, "Brightburn 2" remains grounded for now.