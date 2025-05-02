Child Actors Who Played The Villain Perfectly

There's just something naturally terrifying about a child villain. Maybe it's the subversion of youthful innocence, the idea that children are born tabula rasa and everyone comes into the world on the same footing before nature and nurture can corrupt us. Or maybe it's the perfect metaphor for parents' worst fears, the idea that despite a parent's best intentions, their once-beloved infant could suddenly turn on them, becoming entitled, feral, or someone who's so completely uncontrollable that they're barely recognizable.

But what separates a passable onscreen child villain from the scariest kids in TV or movie history is when they're played by actors who manage to infuse their characters with layers of complexity despite being a kid with a very brief life experience. From budding young psychopaths to demonic entities, whether the child actor in question has a naturally unsettling way about them or they're just an early master of their craft, a truly evil child villain can be the magic ingredient that elevates a film. These are some of the best to ever do it.